Iftar dinners' videos, images, on digital platforms bring citizens closer during Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) As Ramazan's spirit deepens, a new wave of storytelling is sweeping social media where individuals and families are sharing with others their evening Iftar dinner traditions through vlogs.
From lavish spreads to homemade delights, vibrant images and videos of Iftar dinners are flooding the digital space, as people share their evening meals and traditions with the world, a report aired by a private news channel revealed.
"I love sharing my Iftar experiences with my followers," said a popular food blogger from Lahore.
"It's a great way to connect with others who share similar interests and passions. Plus, it is a wonderful way to showcase our rich culinary heritage."
For many, Iftar dinner vlogs have become a way to document their Ramazan journey. "I have been vlogging my Iftar dinners for years now," said a social media influencer from Karachi.
"It is a great way to reflect on my day, share my thoughts and experiences and connect with my
audience."
Iftar dinner vlogs are not just about food; they are also about community and connection.
"I love watching Iftar dinner vlogs from around the world," said a student from Islamabad.
"It is amazing to see how people from different cultures and backgrounds come together to break their fast. It is a truly universal experience," she added.
This trend is not limited to the general public, as Iftar dinners have also become a popular phenomenon among celebrities and politicians.
Many famous personalities are taking to social media to share their Iftar experiences, giving their fans a glimpse into their personal lives.
"I love hosting Iftar dinners for my friends and family," said an actress Aysha Omer. "It is a great way to connect with loved ones and break our fast together."
Politician also shared his Iftar experience on social media, saying "Iftar is a time for reflection, gratitude and connection with others. I'm grateful for the opportunity to break my fast with my colleagues and friends."
As the trend continues to gain momentum, it is clear that Iftar dinners have become an integral part of Pakistani culture and tradition, transcending social boundaries and bringing people together.
