Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

'Iftar Get Together Gaining Momentum In Last Ashra Of Ramadan'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 11:00 AM

'Iftar get together gaining momentum in last Ashra of Ramadan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :With the start of the last Ashra of holy Ramadan, iftar parties have become so popular elsewhere in the country including the capital city where people from all walks of life are witnessed busy organizing larger and more impressive events.

Indoor and outdoor Iftar parties are becoming a known phenomenon, especially among youngsters and Iftar gatherings are a way to stay in touch with our loved ones, said a citizen while talking to a Private news channel.

These Iftar get together serve as a recreational activity and give people a break from their daily routine, said another female citizen.

Students, office colleagues and politicians are also equally arranging lavish style Iftar parties for their fellow beings, said a teacher.

Nowadays, iftar parties have become so popular that political parties feel a sense of competition with each other to organize larger and more impressive events than their rivals, said a student.

"The iftar party has now become a social occasion, and anyone can host one like a get-together, said a critic, adding, using the event for political gain does not align with the true purpose of Ramadan".

A university student while standing outside a food outlet said Iftar with close friends is fun and the time to share lighter moments.

"Now iftar dinners in restaurants are also becoming more and more public, said an employee, adding, it is becoming a fashionable trend where almost every company or organization now gives one iftar party in whole Ramadan."

Related Topics

Student Company Event All From Share Ramadan Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs thr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs three MoUs

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.