'Iftar get together gaining momentum in last Ashra of Ramadan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :With the start of the last Ashra of holy Ramadan, iftar parties have become so popular elsewhere in the country including the capital city where people from all walks of life are witnessed busy organizing larger and more impressive events.

Indoor and outdoor Iftar parties are becoming a known phenomenon, especially among youngsters and Iftar gatherings are a way to stay in touch with our loved ones, said a citizen while talking to a Private news channel.

These Iftar get together serve as a recreational activity and give people a break from their daily routine, said another female citizen.

Students, office colleagues and politicians are also equally arranging lavish style Iftar parties for their fellow beings, said a teacher.

Nowadays, iftar parties have become so popular that political parties feel a sense of competition with each other to organize larger and more impressive events than their rivals, said a student.

"The iftar party has now become a social occasion, and anyone can host one like a get-together, said a critic, adding, using the event for political gain does not align with the true purpose of Ramadan".

A university student while standing outside a food outlet said Iftar with close friends is fun and the time to share lighter moments.

"Now iftar dinners in restaurants are also becoming more and more public, said an employee, adding, it is becoming a fashionable trend where almost every company or organization now gives one iftar party in whole Ramadan."