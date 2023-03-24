UrduPoint.com

Iftar Hosted For Students, Public At Governor House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Governor House's of Sindh continued Iftar for the public on behalf of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, on the second day of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor House's of Sindh continued Iftar for the public on behalf of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, on the second day of Ramazan.

Students of different universities and madrasas participated along with common people in the Iftar, said a spokesperson on Friday.

The students of Darul Uloom Korangi, Dow, Hamdard, Ziauddin and Baqai Medical Colleges and children of Ansar Barni Trust also participated in the Iftar.

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori welcomed them all.

On this occasion, students and people expressed their joy to find the Governor of Sindh in their midst and expressed their opinion that the People's Governor should open the doors of the Governor House to the public.

Governor Sindh said that the arrival of the people is a matter of honor for him, he added that he is very happy to open the Governor's House to the public.

