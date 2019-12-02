UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Appointed As DEO Secondary Education

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:57 PM

Iftikhar Ahmad Khan appointed as DEO Secondary Education

Iftikhar Ahmad Khan has been appointed as District Education Officer (DEO) Secondary Education Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Iftikhar Ahmad Khan has been appointed as District education Officer (DEO) Secondary Education Faisalabad.

This post was vacant after the retirement of DEO Secondary Education Khalid Akhtar.

After taking over charge here on Monday, the newly appointed DEO held an introductory meeting with the staff and officers. He directed them to improve performance of the departmentby ensuring 100 percent presence of teachers in schools.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Post

Recent Stories

Warm welcome for passengers at Sharjah Airport on ..

25 minutes ago

UVAS 17th Annual Sports Day on 4th December

48 minutes ago

Prof Masood Rabbani gets additional charge of CUVA ..

50 minutes ago

Police still clueless about girl kidnapped from Ka ..

51 minutes ago

Miandad wants PCB to utilize expertise of Sadiq, Z ..

33 minutes ago

Punjab govt determined to make every citizen compu ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.