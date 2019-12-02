Iftikhar Ahmad Khan appointed as DEO Secondary Education

Iftikhar Ahmad Khan has been appointed as District Education Officer (DEO) Secondary Education Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Iftikhar Ahmad Khan has been appointed as District education Officer (DEO) Secondary Education Faisalabad.

This post was vacant after the retirement of DEO Secondary Education Khalid Akhtar.

After taking over charge here on Monday, the newly appointed DEO held an introductory meeting with the staff and officers. He directed them to improve performance of the departmentby ensuring 100 percent presence of teachers in schools.