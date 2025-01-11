Iftikhar Ahmed Elected As President DBA Khanewal
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Iftikhar Ahmed Nakyana had been elected as the president of the District Bar Association
Khanewal after securing 369 votes in the annual elections. His opponent, Rafique Malana,
received 308 votes in a close contest.
According to unofficial results, a total of 686 votes were cast in the election, reflecting a high
turnout among the legal fraternity.
Meanwhile, Fakhar Hayat Khan Baloch emerged victorious as the general secretary, securing
365 votes against his rival Malik Muhammad Sajid Noonari, who managed to gain 319 votes.
The newly-elected office-bearers expressed their commitment to addressing the concerns
of lawyers and enhancing the association’s performance.
