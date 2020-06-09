Iftikhar Ali Malik, Haji Ghulam Ali nominated as Vice Presidents SAACR Chamber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Prominent businessmen including Iftikhar Ali Malik and Haji Ghulam Ali have been nominated as Vice Presidents of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to a press release issued here by Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), nomination of Haji Ghulam Ali and Ifitkhar Malik was made with consensus.

Other office bearers of the association included Wali Muhammad, Miss Shaheen Nadeem, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Zubair Ahmad Malik, Hamid Akhtar Chattah, Haji Nasim ur Rehman, Amir Atta Bajwa and Dr. Shela Akram who were nominated at Executive Members.

While Qaiser Khan Daudzai, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Maryam Sabah and seven others were nominated as General Assembly Members.

These nominations were made in pursuance of ruling of Supreme Court of Pakistan given in a petition filed by Daud Khan Achaqzai, challenging the nominations.

Talking to newsmen outside Supreme Court, Haji Ghulam Ali expressed the desire of making efforts on SAARC platform for solution of problems being faced by business community of the country.

He said efforts would be made to reduce hurdles in bilateral trade between SAARC members countries.

He said it was a matter of great pride for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for getting representation in SARRC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.