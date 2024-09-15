Iftikhar Ali Malik Urges SCO Members To Enhance Trade Cooperation, Regional Integration
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik called on Sunday
for enhanced cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members to boost
trade facilitation, reduce tariffs, and eliminate non-tariff barriers, aiming to deepen regional economic
integration.
Hailing here today holding of 23rd SCO ministerial meeting successfully in Islamabad, he said
recognizing the challenges posed by unilateral trade barriers, SCO ministers emphasized that
collaboration through multilateral platforms is essential to addressing these issues.
He said meeting emphasized the urgent need to counter rising protectionist trade measures globally
and they stressed that such practices hinder international trade and undermine global economic
growth, calling instead for a strengthened, inclusive, and non-discriminatory multilateral trading
system based on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) framework.
The meeting also highlighted
the importance of upholding the core principles of the WTO, particularly in ensuring free, fair, and
predictable trade rules that apply equally to all member states.
He said SCO ministers also underlined the need for modernizing trade rules to reflect current global
economic realities, particularly in areas like digital trade and sustainable development. By reinforcing
the role of WTO, the SCO aims to protect the interests of developing economies and create a level
playing field for all, fostering a more equitable global trade environment, he concluded.
