Open Menu

Iftikhar Ali Malik Urges SCO Members To Enhance Trade Cooperation, Regional Integration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Iftikhar Ali Malik urges SCO members to enhance trade cooperation, regional integration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik called on Sunday

for enhanced cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members to boost

trade facilitation, reduce tariffs, and eliminate non-tariff barriers, aiming to deepen regional economic

integration.

Hailing here today holding of 23rd SCO ministerial meeting successfully in Islamabad, he said

recognizing the challenges posed by unilateral trade barriers, SCO ministers emphasized that

collaboration through multilateral platforms is essential to addressing these issues.

He said meeting emphasized the urgent need to counter rising protectionist trade measures globally

and they stressed that such practices hinder international trade and undermine global economic

growth, calling instead for a strengthened, inclusive, and non-discriminatory multilateral trading

system based on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) framework.

The meeting also highlighted

the importance of upholding the core principles of the WTO, particularly in ensuring free, fair, and

predictable trade rules that apply equally to all member states.

He said SCO ministers also underlined the need for modernizing trade rules to reflect current global

economic realities, particularly in areas like digital trade and sustainable development. By reinforcing

the role of WTO, the SCO aims to protect the interests of developing economies and create a level

playing field for all, fostering a more equitable global trade environment, he concluded.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Chamber Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

19 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

19 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

20 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

21 hours ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

21 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan