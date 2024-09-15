Iftikhar Ali Malik urges SCO members to enhance trade cooperation, regional integration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik called on Sunday

for enhanced cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members to boost

trade facilitation, reduce tariffs, and eliminate non-tariff barriers, aiming to deepen regional economic

integration.

Hailing here today holding of 23rd SCO ministerial meeting successfully in Islamabad, he said

recognizing the challenges posed by unilateral trade barriers, SCO ministers emphasized that

collaboration through multilateral platforms is essential to addressing these issues.

He said meeting emphasized the urgent need to counter rising protectionist trade measures globally

and they stressed that such practices hinder international trade and undermine global economic

growth, calling instead for a strengthened, inclusive, and non-discriminatory multilateral trading

system based on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) framework.

The meeting also highlighted

the importance of upholding the core principles of the WTO, particularly in ensuring free, fair, and

predictable trade rules that apply equally to all member states.

He said SCO ministers also underlined the need for modernizing trade rules to reflect current global

economic realities, particularly in areas like digital trade and sustainable development. By reinforcing

the role of WTO, the SCO aims to protect the interests of developing economies and create a level

playing field for all, fostering a more equitable global trade environment, he concluded.