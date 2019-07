Secretary Planning and Development Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was transferred and posted as Commissioner Multan Division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Planning and Development Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was transferred and posted as Commissioner Multan Division.

According to notification issued here on Friday, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was posted as Commissioner Multan division, in his own pay and scale while Commissioner Multan division Imran Sikandar was posted as Secretary Planning and Development Department.