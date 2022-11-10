Iftikhar Buttar Appointed Political Assistant To CM
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 09:08 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab has appointed Iftikhar Ahmed Buttar as his political assistant.
A notification is issued by CM office in this regard here on Thursday.
Iftikhar Buttar is a public diplomacy expert and a young and uprisingpolitical figure of district Sheikhupura.