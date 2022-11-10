UrduPoint.com

Iftikhar Buttar Appointed Political Assistant To CM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Iftikhar Buttar appointed political assistant to CM

Chief Minister Punjab has appointed Iftikhar Ahmed Buttar as his political assistant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab has appointed Iftikhar Ahmed Buttar as his political assistant.

A notification is issued by CM office in this regard here on Thursday.

Iftikhar Buttar is a public diplomacy expert and a young and uprisingpolitical figure of district Sheikhupura.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Young Sheikhupura Iftikhar Ahmed

Recent Stories

Maddison gets England call for World Cup squad

Maddison gets England call for World Cup squad

15 seconds ago
 Record Number of People in England on Waiting List ..

Record Number of People in England on Waiting List for Treatment - Statistics

16 seconds ago
 China's Top Chipmaker Expects Profit to Decline in ..

China's Top Chipmaker Expects Profit to Decline in Q4 Due to US Export Regulatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy inaugurates work on 2 mega projects ..

Japanese envoy inaugurates work on 2 mega projects of WASA

2 minutes ago
 Adeyemo Makes Three-Day Europe Trip to Coordinate ..

Adeyemo Makes Three-Day Europe Trip to Coordinate Russia Sanctions, Ukraine Aid ..

2 minutes ago
 Sunak, Zelenskyy Discuss Support for Ukraine, Prov ..

Sunak, Zelenskyy Discuss Support for Ukraine, Provision of 1,000 Missiles - Down ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.