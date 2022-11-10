Iftikhar Buttar appointed political assistant to CM

Chief Minister Punjab has appointed Iftikhar Ahmed Buttar as his political assistant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab has appointed Iftikhar Ahmed Buttar as his political assistant.

A notification is issued by CM office in this regard here on Thursday.

Iftikhar Buttar is a public diplomacy expert and a young and uprisingpolitical figure of district Sheikhupura.