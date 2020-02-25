UrduPoint.com
Iftikhar Durrani Special Assistant To Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Has Resigned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:58 PM

Iftikhar Durrani special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has resigned

Iftikhar Durrani special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has resigned from his office.Making confirmation about his resignation Durrani said " I have tendered resignation from my office

I have full confidence and trust on PTI leadership and Imran Khan. I can not continue my services for certain reasons, however I will continue to work for party.PM Imran Khan has accepted Iftikhar Durrani resignation.Durrani is among close aides of Imran Khan who played pivotal role for party success in general election.

