(@FahadShabbir)

Iftikhar Durrani special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has resigned from his office.Making confirmation about his resignation Durrani said " I have tendered resignation from my office

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Iftikhar Durrani special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has resigned from his office.Making confirmation about his resignation Durrani said " I have tendered resignation from my office.

I have full confidence and trust on PTI leadership and Imran Khan. I can not continue my services for certain reasons, however I will continue to work for party.PM Imran Khan has accepted Iftikhar Durrani resignation.Durrani is among close aides of Imran Khan who played pivotal role for party success in general election.