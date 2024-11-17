Iftikhar Malik Calls For Strict Action On Tax Evaders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik has called for stringent action against all identified influential tax evaders without succumbing to any sort of pressure to strengthen tax base.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he urged the authorities that fraudulent involved in mega tax scandal of Rs 529 billion detected by the Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah should also be taken to task including corrupt tax officers.
He emphasised the recovery of outstanding tax liabilities from powerful evaders was essential to broaden the tax network and reduce the undue burden on existing taxpayers. He highlighted that the persistent culture of tax evasion by affluent mafia not only undermined the national exchequer but also discourage honest taxpayers, ultimately hampering economic growth.
He urged the adoption of a transparent and impartial approach in addressing tax defaulters, ensuring that accountability was upheld for all, regardless of their social or political status.
He stressed the importance of utilizing modern technologies and systems to track unreported income and assets, thereby improving tax compliance. He appreciated the investigation conducted fearlessly into tax scandal by Almas Ali Jovinda,Advisor Legal to FTO.
Iftikhar Ali Malik underlined the need to create a more equitable tax structure, which would encourage broader participation and reduce reliance on loans and foreign assistance. He argued that addressing tax evasion would not only boost revenue collection but also help the government invest more in infrastructure, education, and health sectors, fostering sustainable development. He concluded by urging policymakers to prioritize reforms that promote fairness and efficiency in the taxation system.
