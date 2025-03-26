Iftikhar Malik Condoles Demise Of General Asim Munir’s Mother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Former President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the mother of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.
In a condolence message, he termed the loss as immeasurable, emphasizing that there is no substitute for a mother, as enshrined in the Holy Quran.
He prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and for Allah to grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.
