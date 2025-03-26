Open Menu

Iftikhar Malik Condoles Demise Of General Asim Munir’s Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Iftikhar Malik condoles demise of General Asim Munir’s mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Former President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the mother of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

In a condolence message, he termed the loss as immeasurable, emphasizing that there is no substitute for a mother, as enshrined in the Holy Quran.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and for Allah to grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.

Recent Stories

Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18

Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Ar ..

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition

9 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North ..

FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea

9 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs betwe ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic ..

10 hours ago
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat

10 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral rel ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call

10 hours ago
 Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals o ..

Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day

11 hours ago
 Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ti ..

UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties

11 hours ago
 17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes ..

17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan