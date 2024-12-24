Iftikhar Malik Extends Christmas Greetings To Christians Community
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday extended warm greetings to all Christians particularly business community in South Asia on the joyous occasion of Christmas.
In his message, he emphasized the universal values of peace, love, and compassion that Christmas represents, calling it a time for reflection, unity, and goodwill among all communities. He acknowledged the vital role Christians play in the socio-economic development of the region, contributing significantly to the progress of the business sector.
He encouraged everyone to embrace the spirit of togetherness and mutual respect, which were essential for fostering harmony in multicultural societies.
Iftikhar Malik expressed his hope that the occasion would inspire renewed efforts toward building a more inclusive and prosperous future for all. He wished for peace, happiness, and prosperity to prevail, urging the business community to work collaboratively to overcome challenges and achieve collective growth.
