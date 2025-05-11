Iftikhar Malik hails ceasefire as opportunity for regional peace, economic revival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday welcomed the Pakistan-India ceasefire, highlighting its potential to foster lasting stability in a region that is home to nearly one-fifth of the world’s population.

In a statement issued here, he described the ceasefire as a pivotal opportunity to rebuild trust between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. “Sustainable peace is the bedrock of prosperity,” he said, urging both countries to prioritize dialogue and regional collaboration over confrontation.

Iftikhar Malik linked the easing of hostilities to economic revival, stating that reduced tensions could unlock avenues for cross-border trade, foreign investment, and large-scale regional connectivity projects that have long been hindered by instability.

“A peaceful environment attracts global investors,” he remarked, emphasizing that South Asia’s immense GDP potential has been undercut by decades of conflict.

Expressing optimism, he noted that the ceasefire could reignite multilateral cooperation and transform South Asia into a hub of innovation and inclusive growth. “Peace is not only a political imperative but also an economic necessity,” he added. “A durable peace sends a strong global message that dialogue, not conflict, is the path forward.”

He also called on all SAARC member states to support this positive development and renew their commitment to reviving the regional economic agenda through cooperation and shared progress.