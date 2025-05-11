Open Menu

Iftikhar Malik Hails Ceasefire As Opportunity For Regional Peace, Economic Revival

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Iftikhar Malik hails ceasefire as opportunity for regional peace, economic revival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday welcomed the Pakistan-India ceasefire, highlighting its potential to foster lasting stability in a region that is home to nearly one-fifth of the world’s population.

In a statement issued here, he described the ceasefire as a pivotal opportunity to rebuild trust between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. “Sustainable peace is the bedrock of prosperity,” he said, urging both countries to prioritize dialogue and regional collaboration over confrontation.

Iftikhar Malik linked the easing of hostilities to economic revival, stating that reduced tensions could unlock avenues for cross-border trade, foreign investment, and large-scale regional connectivity projects that have long been hindered by instability.

“A peaceful environment attracts global investors,” he remarked, emphasizing that South Asia’s immense GDP potential has been undercut by decades of conflict.

Expressing optimism, he noted that the ceasefire could reignite multilateral cooperation and transform South Asia into a hub of innovation and inclusive growth. “Peace is not only a political imperative but also an economic necessity,” he added. “A durable peace sends a strong global message that dialogue, not conflict, is the path forward.”

He also called on all SAARC member states to support this positive development and renew their commitment to reviving the regional economic agenda through cooperation and shared progress.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

21 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

22 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

22 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan