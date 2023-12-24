Iftikhar Malik lauds FTO for addressing taxpayers issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday eulogised the meritorious services being rendered by Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmmood Jah for addressing tall genuine tax-related grievances of taxpayers, especially the business community across the country within a record shortest possible time of 34 days.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists, led by Muslim Khan Buneri here, he said since he assumed office on 29th September 2021, a public awareness campaign touched the whole country and as a result the first time in history, thousands of aggrieved taxpayers approached the regional offices sprawling nationwide through email, FTO portal, WhatsApp, mobile APP, Fax and written complaints which were resolved in a record time of 34 days from the date of complaint.

Malik said Dr. Jah’s commitment to resolving issues in such a timely manner reflects a proactive approach that fosters a business-friendly environment. He appreciated the principled and bold stance of Federal Tax Ombudsman's advocacy for timely payment of taxes and the expansion of the tax base. Recognizing the urgency of these measures, Dr. Jah's stance aligns with the broader goal of strengthening the national economy, he added.