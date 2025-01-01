Open Menu

Iftikhar Malik Lauds "URAAN" Roadmap

January 01, 2025

Iftikhar Malik lauds "URAAN" roadmap

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Former president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ambitious 10-year "URAAN" roadmap.

In a statement, he stated that this well-conceived plan would usher in an era of sustainable economic growth, the execution of mega projects, and lasting prosperity across the country, while also attracting both foreign and local investments.

He said its implementation will hopefully transform Pakistan into a $1 trillion economy by the next decade. Anchored on the "Five E’s"—Exports, Equity, E-Pakistan, Energy, and Environment—the plan showcases a visionary approach towards fostering sustainable growth and prosperity. He said this strategic vision, underpinned by robust policy implementation and public-private collaboration, has the potential to unlock Pakistan’s economic potential, ensuring prosperity and resilience for the years to come. He said focus on Exports underscores the need to boost Pakistan's global competitiveness.

By diversifying export markets and enhancing value-added industries, the roadmap aims to significantly increase foreign exchange reserves, reduce the trade deficit, and generating job opportunities.

He said E-Pakistan, leverages digital transformation to drive innovation and efficiency and it aims to expand broadband infrastructure, promote IT exports, and foster a start-up culture to position Pakistan as a hub for technology and innovation.The emphasis on Energy reflects the resolve Pakistan's energy challenges by enhancing efficiency, reducing dependency on imports, and transitioning to renewable sources. Investment in hydropower, solar, and wind energy projects will pour in to lower costs and ensure sustainable energy supply,he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said environmental viable policy aligns with global climate priorities. Initiatives of afforestation, water conservation, and sustainable agriculture are designed to combat climate change while protecting natural resources for future generations,he concluded.

