Iftikhar Malik Pledges Support For Uraan Pakistan Economic Roadmap

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Iftikhar Malik pledges support for Uraan Pakistan economic roadmap

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik pledged his full support for the URAAN Pakistan economic roadmap recently launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He commended the initiative, highlighting its potential to drive a new era of progress, development, and prosperity across the country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he hoped that the URAAN Pakistan roadmap will lay the foundation for a stronger and more resilient economy, with widespread support from key business and industry leaders. He stressed the role of public-private partnerships in ensuring the roadmap’s success, noting that collaboration between the government and the private sector would be instrumental in driving the country towards self-sufficiency.

“The URAAN roadmap offers a significant opportunity for Pakistan to rebuild its economy and secure a prosperous future. We, as business leaders, must play our part in supporting this vision,” he stated.

Iftikhar Malik also urged all stakeholders, including the industrial, trade, and agricultural sectors, to come together in implementing the proposed reforms and policies. He expressed confidence in the government’s ability to restore investor confidence and improve Pakistan’s standing in the global market.

He underscored the importance of engaging with international partners to strengthen trade ties and enhance export potential. He reiterated his commitment to supporting national initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for all Pakistanis.

