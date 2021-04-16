UrduPoint.com
Iftikhar Malik Steps Down As Member RUDA

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

Iftikhar Malik steps down as member RUDA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday stepped down as member Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) owing to his pre occupation as President SAARC chamber of commerce and Industry and other engagements.

In his resignation, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar forreposing their trust by appointing him in the RUDA, one of the emerging state-of-the-art mega project of international standard.

He stated that in view of his pre occupation, he could not shoulder the important responsibilities in the RUDA.

