Iftikhar Marwat posted DC Lower Dir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary Power and Energy Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iftikhar Ahmed Marwat has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir.

According to a notification, the newly posted officer has taken charge of the post of DC Lower Dir on Monday.

Iftikhar Ahmed Marwat, who carried vast administrative experience, was welcomed by the assistant commissioners and officials of the district administration upon reaching Lower Dir. He started work after assuming the charge of the office.