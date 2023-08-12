Open Menu

Iftikhar Sahu Expresses Concern On Rising Hotspots Of White Fly, Pink Worm

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots of white fly, pink worm

Secretary agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Sahu expressed concern on increase in white fly and pink worm and directed officials concerned to ensure steps for early elimination of the pests

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Sahu expressed concern on increase in white fly and pink worm and directed officials concerned to ensure steps for early elimination of the pests.

He was chairing a meeting to review cotton situation across the division.

The hotspot areas were observed in tehsil Mian Channu and Jehanian. He remarked that any dereliction in that regard would be treated strictly. In Multan division, 47 ginning mills are operational. Market Committee should also keep record of cotton. He directed officials to take Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association onboard. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak and many other officers and experts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Agriculture Market Cotton

Recent Stories

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

5 minutes ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

17 minutes ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

17 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

44 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

44 minutes ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

44 minutes ago
Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

43 minutes ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

43 minutes ago
 Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage ..

Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage

44 minutes ago
 CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebr ..

CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebrations

44 minutes ago
 Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" dri ..

Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" drive

44 minutes ago
 PSN inaugurates 5th essential clinical workshop at ..

PSN inaugurates 5th essential clinical workshop at QIH

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan