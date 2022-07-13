UrduPoint.com

Iftikhar Shallwani Assumes Charge As Federal Secretary Housing & Works

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday assumed charge as Federal Secretary of Housing and Works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday assumed charge as Federal Secretary of Housing and Works.

The senior officers of the ministry welcomed the new secretary and briefed him about the official matters, said a news release.

Iftikhar expressed satisfaction over the briefing and asked the officers to play their role in running the affairs of the ministry smoothly and efficiently.

After assuming the charge, he also met with the Director Generals of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), a subsidiary of the ministry.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of land acquisition and other ongoing projects.

Iftikhar Ali is a Grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and was earlier posted as the Special Secretary National Health Services Division.



