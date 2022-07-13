Iftikhar Shallwani assumes charge as Federal Secretary Housing & Works

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday assumed charge as Federal Secretary of Housing and Works

The senior officers of the ministry welcomed the new secretary and briefed him about the official matters, said a news release.

Iftikhar expressed satisfaction over the briefing and asked the officers to play their role in running the affairs of the ministry smoothly and efficiently.

After assuming the charge, he also met with the Director Generals of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), a subsidiary of the ministry.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of land acquisition and other ongoing projects.

Iftikhar Ali is a Grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and was earlier posted as the Special Secretary National Health Services Division.