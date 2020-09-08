UrduPoint.com
Iftikhar Shalwani Takes Charge As Administrator KMC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

Iftikhar Shalwani takes charge as Administrator KMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, a senior most officer from Pakistan Administrative Service on Tuesday took over the charge of KMC Administrator.

After taking charge, the Administrator Karachi visited various departments at the central head office and met the officers and other employees, said a statement on Tuesday.

He directed during the visit that special care should be taken for cleanliness in the head office, broken equipment in the corridors of the building should be removed immediately, KMC tower clock should be fixed because this building is a landmark and have historical importance.

Administrator Karachi presided over a meeting of heads of all departments of KMC. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and heads of all departments attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the works must be completed on time and there should be no negligence in doing the duty, the officers should understand the importance of the work and devote all their energies to the work of public interest.

He said that KMC will play its role for the betterment and development of Karachi.

The citizens who come to KMC to solve their problems should be met by the officers and try to solve them as much as possible, he added.

The Administrator Karachi also inquired from the officers about the ongoing development works and directed that the ongoing development works should be completed as soon as possible.

He said that all the departments related to revenue should complete the targets within the stipulated time so that the sources of income of KMC would be better and even better facilities can be delivered to citizens.

