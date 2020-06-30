The brave son of the soil of Dir, a security guard deputed at the entrance gate of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kept the terrorists engaged to halt their entry into the main premises for some time despite being shot in the shoulder

DIR LWOER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The brave son of the soil of Dir, a security guard deputed at the entrance gate of pakistan stock exchange (PSX) kept the terrorists engaged to halt their entry into the main premises for some time despite being shot in the shoulder.

The video clips and eye witnesses said the security guard Iftikhar Wahid rather than running for his life was the first to intercept the terrorists at the main gate and halted their entry to main premises for quite a time. He was shot in the shoulder on the first site but still he kept firing on terrorists from behind his security cabin.

His bravery and persistence to stop and fight the anti-state elements was beyond describing as aging above 50s and having five children at home, one of them crippled couldn't avert his determination and not caring for his own life he did his best to the possible extent for the country.

His valiant retaliation to the terrorists, frustrated them from the very start and they were seemed running misguidedly with their focus lost. The terrorists who attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange did not expect such reprisal at the start as they believed an ordinary security staff would not take much time to get rid of.

However all their speculations proved wrong when they faced brave Iftikahar Wahid at the first check point. The unexpected hit back from Iftikhar Wahid foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists and they were killed at the entrance of the compound which leads to the psx.

Iftikhar received three bullets on chest, one on the back, one on hand and two on shoulders. He was the first victim of the attack but fought the terrorists till his last breath.

His valiant action indeed averted a big attempt of sabotage otherwise if (God forbid) the terrorists would have found a hassle free entry, the damage to people's lives could have been far more.

Iftikhar Wahid, a resident of village Ouch, Dir Lower was residing in Karachi since long and was going to retire in few days but he did some extraordinary for the country before quitting his job. People in large number were coming to the residence of his relative to offer Fateha and pay homage to the brave son of the soil.

They demanded "Shaheed package" for the martyred and support from the government for his bereaved family of six.