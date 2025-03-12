Iftikhar visits Ramzan bazaar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Malik Iftikhar Ahmed has said that profiteering would not be allowed at any cost during the Holy month of Ramzan.

During a visit to Ramzan Bazaar set up at Choor Harpal along with MPA Asma Abbasi and Assistant Commissioner Cantt , he said the promise of providing relief to the citizens through Sasta Bazaars made by the government was fulfilled and every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The parliamentary secretary checked the prices of commodities of daily use items and inquired from consumers about the prices, availability and quality of essential items.

Malik said that apart from Ramzan Sahulat Bazaars, price magistrates had been directed to ensure the notified rates in the markets by conducting regular visits.