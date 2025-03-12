Open Menu

Iftikhar Visits Ramzan Bazaar

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Iftikhar visits Ramzan bazaar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Malik Iftikhar Ahmed has said that profiteering would not be allowed at any cost during the Holy month of Ramzan.

During a visit to Ramzan Bazaar set up at Choor Harpal along with MPA Asma Abbasi and Assistant Commissioner Cantt , he said the promise of providing relief to the citizens through Sasta Bazaars made by the government was fulfilled and every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The parliamentary secretary checked the prices of commodities of daily use items and inquired from consumers about the prices, availability and quality of essential items.

Malik said that apart from Ramzan Sahulat Bazaars, price magistrates had been directed to ensure the notified rates in the markets by conducting regular visits.

Recent Stories

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

2 minutes ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

26 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 bill ..

Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute ..

Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..

56 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge ..

Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attr ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers

1 hour ago
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, ..

Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth

2 hours ago
 NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community ..

NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..

2 hours ago
 Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

3 hours ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

3 hours ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan