IG appreciate industrial area police on recovery of two abducted girls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Friday appreciated a team of Industrial area police station which recovered two abducted girls.

According to details, Industrial area police received a complaint regarding abduction of two girls following which IGP Islamabad directed SP (Industrial Zone) Sayed Aziz to ensure their immediate recovery.

The SP constituted a special police team which succeeded to recover both kidnapped girls. One of the girl Reeba Ilyas was recovered from Karachi while other Ira Ilyan from Punjab. Both have been shifted to Protection Center and further investigation is underway, a press release said issued here.

The IGP Islamabad said that such abduction cases were very much sensitive and police must ensure immediate help to the affected families.

"The police officials must realize the pain of parents in such cases and should do utmost efforts to resolve them," he added.

The IGP appreciated the performance of police team including Station House Officer (SHO) Industrial Area police station which succeeded to recover both kidnapped girls through prompt action under supervision of SP Sayed Aziz.