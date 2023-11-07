IG awards appreciation certificate to Bhakkar Tahaffuz Markaz

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Inspector General Punjab Police (IG) Dr, Usman Anwer has given best performance certificate to Police Tahaffuz Markaz Bhakkar here on Tuesday.

Police said that the IG after reviewing the performances of various centers gave the commending certificate and hand cash to Tahafuz Markaz Bhakkar In-charge/Sub-Inspector Asmatullah.

The center was utilizing all possible resources to provide protection to transgender and weak, deprived segments of the society,said police.