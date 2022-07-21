UrduPoint.com

IG Balochistan Police Reviews Muharram Security Plan

Published July 21, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh on Thursday reviewed the security plan devised for Muharram processions.

While addressing through video link the meeting attended by the divisional and district police officers, IGP said the security plan regarding Muharram should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He urged police officials to remain on high alert even if there are no gatherings regarding Muharram.

"Apart from Muharram, the police force should not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the life and property of the people," he said.

The police force should conduct snap checking on all entry and exit routes and keep a constant vigil on the procession routes especially during the days of Muharram, he further said.

"Check the route of Ashura procession besides getting the details of all persons residing in residential houses falling in the procession routes," IGP maintained.

