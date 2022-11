QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh will inaugurate buildings of two new police stations in Quetta city on 14 November, 2022.

"Buildings of police stations have been constructed in Kili Umer and Jinnah Town areas of the city," said a handout issued by the spokesman for the IG Office here Sunday.