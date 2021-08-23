UrduPoint.com

IG Compliant Desk Resolves 96% Grievances In Last 2 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

IG Compliant Desk resolves 96% grievances in last 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A toll-free helpline (1715) of Islamabad police namely Inspector General Complaint Cell resolved 96 percent citizens' complaints during last two months and provided immediate relief to the people.

During the last two months, this desk received a total of 550 complaints of which 526 were resolved while 24 were under process which would be resolved soon.

Most of these complaints were against the delay in registration of First Information Report (FIR) as well as investigation and indecent attitude of policemen. 11 complaints were received against policemen with allegations of taking bribe and disciplinary action was ensured against them.

The IGP said the desk has been set up to address public grievances and people could lodge complaints against police personnel by following a simple process.

Islamabad police chief said that he himself reviewed the complaints received through the system.

He said Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued for the staff working at this desk and helpline (1715). The received complaints, he said, were forwarded to the supervisory officers who contact complainants within six hours and ensure meeting with them within 24 hours.

The main objective of the desk was to check misuse of police powers and to make the police force more responsive towards pubic complaints. This unique initiative has been taken under the guidance of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

The complainants were informed through SMS regarding progress on their complaints. The relevant SOPs also meets with one-fourth of the complainants and forward the reports to CPO regarding progress or legal action on the complaints.

Islamabad police chief said citizens could easily access it rather than resorting to social media and other communication sources for taking up their issues. The received complaints were reviewed and resolved according to the law.

It is to be mentioned here that Islamabad police have earlier introduced FIR SMS alert system, traffic SMS alert system, online appointment system for getting driving license, online system for registration of tenants, online gender protection unit and helpline (8090).

The IGP said Islamabad police was committed to resolve public complaints and to leave no stone unturned in this regard.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Social Media Traffic Alert Progress FIR SMS

Recent Stories

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

51 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

51 minutes ago
 Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ ..

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign kicks off in Dubai c ..

1 hour ago
 DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio ..

DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive

1 hour ago
 CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Secur ..

CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Security of Member States - Zas

1 hour ago
 Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Sy ..

Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Syria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.