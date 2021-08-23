UrduPoint.com

IG Compliant Desk Resolves 96 Percent Complaints During Last Two Months

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:05 PM

IG Compliant Desk resolves 96 percent complaints during last two months

A toll-free helpline (1715) of Islamabad police namely Inspector General Complaint Cell resolved 96 percent citizens’ complaints during last two months and provided immediate relief to the people

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Aug, 2021) A toll-free helpline (1715) of Islamabad police namely Inspector General Complaint Cell resolved 96 percent citizens’ complaints during last two months and provided immediate relief to the people.


The main objective of this desk is to prevent misuse of police powers and make cops more responsive towards pubic complaints. This unique initiative has been taken under the guidance of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

Through IG Complaint Desk and helpline (1715), the internal accountability of police employees has been ensured through more responsiveness to public issues.
During the last two months, this desk received a total of 550 complaints of which 526 were resolved while 24 are under process and to be resolved soon.

Most of these complaints were against the delay in registration of First Information Report (FIR) as well as investigation and improper attitude of policemen. Eleven complaints were received against policemen with allegations of taking bribe and disciplinary action was ensured on them.


The IGP said this desk (1715) has been set up to address public grievances and people can lodge complaints against policemen by following a simple process.

Islamabad police chief said that he himself reviews the complaints received through this system.
He said that Standard Operating Procedures have been issued for the staff working at this desk and helpline (1715).

The received complaints, he said, are forwarded to the supervisory officers who contact complainants within six hours and ensure meeting with them within 24 hours.
The complainants are informed through mobile SMS regarding progress on his/her complaints.

The relevant SPs also meets with one-fourth of the complainants and forward the reports to CPO regarding progress or legal action on the complaints.
Islamabad police chief said that citizens can easily access it rather than resorting to social media and other communication sources for taking up their issues.

The received complaints are reviewed from various aspects and resolved according to the law.
It is to mention that Islamabad police have earlier introduced FIR SMS alert system, traffic SMS alert system, online appointment system for getting driving license, online system for registration of tenants, online gender protection unit and helpline (8090).
The IGP said that Islamabad police is committed to resolve public complaints and to leave no stone unturned in this regard.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Social Media Traffic Alert Progress FIR SMS From

Recent Stories

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ ..

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign kicks off in Dubai c ..

29 minutes ago
 DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio ..

DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive

10 minutes ago
 CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Secur ..

CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Security of Member States - Zas

10 minutes ago
 Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Sy ..

Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Syria

10 minutes ago
 FDA seals three illegal schemes

FDA seals three illegal schemes

10 minutes ago
 Haleem Adil censures Sindh government for continuo ..

Haleem Adil censures Sindh government for continuous closure of schools

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.