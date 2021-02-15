UrduPoint.com
IG Directs Rural Areas' Combing To Round Criminals

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

IG directs rural areas' combing to round criminals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Monday directed senior police officers deployed in rural areas of the Federal Capital to launch effective combing operations in their respective jurisdictions and apprehend criminals, aimed at ensuring safety of public lives and property.

Chairing a meeting to analyze and re-examine the crime situation in the rural zones, he underlined the need for maintaining the record of arrested criminals and their held-up locations.

He directed to Superintendent of Police (SP) and Sub-divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) of rural zones to constitute teams for effective action against proclaimed offenders and criminals involved in various criminal activities in their respective areas.

Qazi Jameel called for information-based operations against the criminal elements,who were found involved in robberies and other crimes during the last six months.

He directed the police to constantly monitor the activities of those persons who had some past criminal record.

Stressing the need for effective patrolling, he asked the police officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against the criminals. "Cases under investigation should be completed at the earliest" he added.

He emphasized over transparent investigation against the criminals, adding citizens should be provided maximum relief for solution of their problems.

The IG said humiliation of citizens and negligence on the part of official concerned in filing a case would not be tolerated.

He told the police officials to facilitate the citizens, seeking to lodge complaint at the police stations.

He directed Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police to coordinate with Rawalpindi police for carrying out raids against the criminals, committing crime in the twin cities' areas.

"We all have to work together to ensure the safety of the citizens and protect their lives and properties", he remarked.

Superintendent Police Rural Zone briefing the meeting on crime situation in city, said all the circles in the rural zone were taking action against the 'land grabbers' and arrested the accused involved in various crimes in an effective manner.

Stolen goods, vehicles, motorcycles, arms, drugs, jewelery and mobile phones were also recovered, he added.

He said the police had also arrested proclaimed offenders and produced them in the court for legal proceeding.

DIG operations Afzal Ahmed, SP investigation Ata-ur-Rehman, AIG operations Usman Tipu, SP Rural Zone Rana Abdul Wahab and all SDPOs of Rural Zone attended the meeting.

