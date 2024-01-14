IG distributes plot documents among families of police martyrs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar distributed documents of plots among the families of police martyrs.

During his visit to Faisalabad, the IG presided over a ceremony and said that the services of police martyrs would be remembered forever as their sacrifices brought laurels to the department.

He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses and in this connection, loyal police officials sacrificed their lives while performing

duties to control crime and provide a safe and secured atmosphere. The police department would remember sacrifices of its employees and take welfare steps of their families also, he added.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia and other police officers were also present on the occasion.