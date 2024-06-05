IG Emphasizes IT’s Importance In NHMP Modernizing
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Inspector General, National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) Salman Chaudhry on Wednesday emphasized the importance of information technology in modernizing the NHMP during the inauguration of the IT Wing at the Drivers Licensing Authority in Islamabad.
He highlighted the continuous efforts of NHMP officers to make the organization paperless and enhance its efficiency and transparency. This initiative aims to improve professional skills and adapt officers to contemporary requirements, ultimately ensuring better service to citizens and more effective patrolling, said a press release.
Salman Chaudhry expressed his aspiration to fully utilize IT for monitoring the performance of officers on Pakistan’s motorways and highways.
He praised the NHMP as a prestigious organization, committed to principles of honesty, good manners, and public assistance, which has earned it a significant place in the hearts of the public.
He said the implementation of modern information technology is expected to lead the NHMP towards new heights of development, ensuring safe and comfortable travel for all. The presence of senior officers, including DIsG and AIG (IT), underscored the collective effort towards this vision, he concluded.
