IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road safety

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 10:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Salman Chaudhary on Thursday emphasized the NHMP's commitment in building confidence among commuters, ensuring road safety, and enforcing the law equally.
Addressing the trainee ASPs, Salman Chaudhry lauded the NHMP for its honesty, courtesy, and professionalism, noting that these qualities, along with a proactive approach and a spirit of helping those in distress, distinguish the organization.
He highlighted the trust deficit between the police and the public, underscoring the police's responsibility to protect citizens' lives and property.
He urged the ASPs to be grateful for their opportunity in this noble profession, emphasizing the need to restore public trust through good performance and attitude.
IG encouraged the trainees to embark on their careers with strong ambitions to serve the public, adding that assisting commuters in distress is a hallmark of NHMP.
The ASPs also toured various NHMP facilities, including the 130-Helpline, the Command and Control Centre, and the NHMP North region, which oversees operations for the N-5 highway.
