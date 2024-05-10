Open Menu

IG FC Calls On Governor KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Inspector General Frontier Constabulary Moazzam Jah Ansari called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House here on Friday.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Inspector General of Frontier Constabulary Moazzam Jah Ansari held a detailed discussion.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion regarding the law and order situation in the province including the merged tribal areas.

The governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the role of Frontier Constabulary in maintaining peace and order in the province.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that development and prosperity are possible only if law and order is maintained in the province.

Faisal Karim Kundi appreciates the sacrifices of security forces, FC, police for maintaining peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are standing with all relevant institutions including the security forces to end terrorism, Faisal Karim Kundi said.

