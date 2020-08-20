UrduPoint.com
IG FC Meet Mehsud Tribes Elders Of South Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:52 PM

IG FC meet Mehsud tribes elders of South Waziristan

Inspector General Frontier Constabulary (IGFC) Major General Omar Bashir of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South met with Mehsud tribal elders of South Waziristan, discussed regional law and order and various other issues of Mehsud Tribes hailing in the jurisdiction of IGFC South

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General Frontier Constabulary (IGFC) Major General Omar Bashir of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South met with Mehsud tribal elders of South Waziristan, discussed regional law and order and various other issues of Mehsud Tribes hailing in the jurisdiction of IGFC South.

According to details, IGFC Major General Omar Bashir of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South along with Sector Commander met Mehsud tribal elders of South Waziristan. They assured to the tribal leaders to resolve all issues on priority basis.

On this occasion, Malik Mehsud Khan said that the most important issue of South Waziristan is the establishment of district headquarters office in Mehsud area and whenever the government wants to form, there will be no obstruction from Mehsud tribes.

Compensation for demolition of houses should be paid to the families as soon as possible. During a meeting with IGFC South, Mehsud leaders demanded that education and health centers in South Waziristan as well as all institutions be activated and development work be expedited.

IGFC South Major General Omar Bashir assured the leaders of the Mehsud tribe that concerned authorities are committed to resolve their all issues to maintain order and peace in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi, District Police Officer Arif Khan, Malik Noor Khan, Malik Saif-ur-Rehman, Malik Noor Hassan, Malik Farid, Malik Pir Minhaj, Malik Rapa Khan and Malik Najib Khan were also present on the occasion.

