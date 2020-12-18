UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG FC North Meets CM, Discusses Issue Related To Security, Law & Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

IG FC North meets CM, discusses issue related to security, law & order

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Newly posted Inspector General of Frontier Corps (North), Major General Adil Yamin called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Mehmood Khan at CM House Peshawar on Friday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister lauded the role of Frontier Corps in restoring durable peace in the merged districts. Matters related to the overall security situation in the province with special focus on the newly merged areas also came under discussion.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the security forces including Frontier Corps have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism, which the entire nation feels proud adding that today the nation owes peace due to the sacrifices of security forces.

Mahmood Khan maintained that due to the sacrifices of security forces, complete normalcy prevailed in the newly merged districts, which paved the way for accelerated merger of these districts with the province.

He added that almost all the process of merger has been completed admirably and now the government is focusing on the development of these districts. Mahmood Khan also appreciated the role of Frontier Corps and other security forces in the development process of the merged districts and said that security forces play an important role in rehabilitation and reconstruction process in the newly merged areas.

He congratulated Maj. Gen. Adil Yamin for his new assignment and expressed his good wishes. Meanwhile, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Syed Fauad Masood was also called on Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister All Government

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

1 hour ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

1 hour ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

2 hours ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.