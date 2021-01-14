IG FC pays farewell call to Balochistan CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IGFC) North Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah paid a farewell call to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday here at CM Secretariat.

They discussed overall law and order situation in the province during the meeting.

The chief minister said the efforts of security forces for peace in Balochistan were commendable.

He also appreciated the marvelous services of IGFC Fayyaz Hussain Shah in maintaining peace in the province which would be remembered for a long.

IGFC Fayyaz Hussain Shah also paid tribute to sacrifices and efforts of security agencies for restoration of peace.