UrduPoint.com

IG FC South Visits Flood-hit Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 10:20 PM

IG FC South visits flood-hit areas

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) ::Inspector General of Frontier Corps (FC) South Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar on Sunday visited flood-hit areas of Tank to review the flood relief operations.

Pakistan Army and FC South are actively participating in flood rescue and relief operations.

The IG visited the flood-affected area of Gara Baloch. He also took aerial view of the flood affected areas of the district.

The IG FC also distributed rations and tents in flood hit areas.

IG FC South Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar said that in this hour of need, the soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army and FC South were standing with the flood affected people.

He said that flood victims would not be abandoned.

"Pakistan Army will continue to help the flood victims in collaboration with the district administration," he said.

He said that all the available resources would Â be utilized to ensure timely rehabilitation.

He said that practical measures were being taken together with the district administration to speed up the relief work of the flood affectees.

Earlier, Sector Commander South and Deputy Commissioner Tank also had an aerial view of most affected villages and dropped foods in the flood hit areas.

The rations and tents were also distributed among the affected families.

Pak Army Commanding Officer and District Police Chief Waqar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Flood Tank Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

13 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

22 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

21 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

21 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.