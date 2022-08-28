IG FC South visits flood-hit areas

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) ::Inspector General of Frontier Corps (FC) South Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar on Sunday visited flood-hit areas of Tank to review the flood relief operations.

Pakistan Army and FC South are actively participating in flood rescue and relief operations.

The IG visited the flood-affected area of Gara Baloch. He also took aerial view of the flood affected areas of the district.

The IG FC also distributed rations and tents in flood hit areas.

IG FC South Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar said that in this hour of need, the soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army and FC South were standing with the flood affected people.

He said that flood victims would not be abandoned.

"Pakistan Army will continue to help the flood victims in collaboration with the district administration," he said.

He said that all the available resources would Â be utilized to ensure timely rehabilitation.

He said that practical measures were being taken together with the district administration to speed up the relief work of the flood affectees.

Earlier, Sector Commander South and Deputy Commissioner Tank also had an aerial view of most affected villages and dropped foods in the flood hit areas.

The rations and tents were also distributed among the affected families.

Pak Army Commanding Officer and District Police Chief Waqar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.