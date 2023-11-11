Open Menu

IG-FC Visits Dera Police Lines, Hails Police Bravery

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG-FC) South Major General Haroon Hameed here on Saturday visited Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera and paid homage to the martyrs of the police.

He was received by District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani in Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, the spokesman of Dera district police said.

On the occasion, guard of honor was presented to the IGFC. He laid floral wreath on memorials of martyrs and offered Fateha Khawni for higher ranks of martyrs. The IGFC also inspected the various departments established in the police lines and also planted saplings in the garden of Yadgar-e-Shaohada-e-Dera police.

Lieutenant Colonel Hasan, SP CTD Dera Asif Mehmood, DSP Asghar Ali Shah, DSP Syed Parvez Shah, DSP Tariq Saleem Khan were also present on this occasion.

DPO Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani briefed the IGFC about the professional capabilities of the police.

Major General Haroon Hameed while addressing the police jawans, appreciated the high morale of KP police personnel and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Dera police who have laid down their lives for the defense of the motherland.

"We as a nation together will root out this menace of terrorism till enduring peace and InshaAllah we shall achieve this, he added.

During his visit, he also met Head Constable Ghazi Mishkwatullah and encouraged him for fighting the terrorists bravely and gave him a reward.

