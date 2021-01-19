UrduPoint.com
IG For Appointing Competent Teacher At Police Training School

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

IG for appointing competent teacher at police training school

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman on Tuesday underscored the need for appointing talented teachers at police training school to enhance the capacity building of newly recruits.

"Competent teachers can train the newly recruited personnel on modern lines to integrate them in society and fight against injustice," he said during his visit at police training school.

Senior officials of police including AIG establishment,SSP headquarters and school principle briefed the IG on training being imparted to recruits.

He asked the teachers to train the fresh recruits on new methods of investigation, collection of evidences from the crime scene.

Rehman directed the school principle to ensure all out efforts for the provision of good food, accommodation and clean environment to the recruits.

The training school plays a pivotal role in the training of recruits, he said adding that it was also part of the training that complainants at police stations should be treated in best way, besides resolving their legitimate problems in effective manner.

He urged the police force to behave gently while interacting with public in the line of duty and prove themselves a professional cop.

The IGP further stressed the force to abandon traditional policing and adopt new practices at par with other countries to maintain law and order and reduce crime in the capital city.

