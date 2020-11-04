UrduPoint.com
IG For Early Completion Of Police Welfare Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

IG for early completion of police welfare schemes

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Wednesday directed the DIG headquarters, Muhammad Saleem to ensure timely completion of welfare projects to facilitate the personals.

During his visit at police lines headquarters along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq and other officers, he asked the concerned officials to improve the quality of mess to improve the health of cops.

He directed to ensure the availability of doctors and medicines at the dispensaries in order to provide timely medical assistance in case of emergency.

"Provision of all possible facilities to the cops is supreme responsibility of Federal capital police," the IG remarked.

During the visit, the IG reviewed the progress work on residential barracks and other residential schemes launched for the welfare of police personnel.

More Stories From Pakistan

