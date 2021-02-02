UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG For Enhancing Capacity Of Security Division Cops

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

IG for enhancing capacity of security division cops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman on Tuesday stressed the need to enhance capacity of cops serving under security division to ensure the protection of VIPs.

Refresher courses should be arranged on modern lines to improve the skills of duty personnel, the IG passed those instructions during his visit at police security division, here.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed briefed the IG over functioning of various departments of security division.

Jameel directed to further tighten security of Islamabad red zone and other important places in the city.

He also instructed the DIG security to conduct 'Police Darbar' on regular basis to resolve the issues of force in swift manner.

The police 'Jawans' are our assets, so best ever, facilities should be provided to them, the IG remarked.

He asked the officers to keep the morale of force high and take special measures for the welfare of policeman.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Red Zone Visit Best

Recent Stories

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, s ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Nasr Visits Djibouti & Sudan As ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University nurtures students’ entrepre ..

16 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan, Gulsim Ali to appear in Maria B’s up ..

20 minutes ago

Colin Munro won’t available for upcoming PSL

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.