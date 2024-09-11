IG Honors Female Police Athlete; Pledges To Provide Better Opportunities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday met with the promising athlete of Islamabad Police, Umaira Sheraz, in his office.
According to an ICT spokesperson, the IG Islamabad appreciated the lady constable for achieving remarkable success in marathon running and awarded her with commendation certificates and a cash prize. On this occasion other senior police officers were also present, he said.
He said that Constable Umaira Sheraz success highlights her strength of perseverance and dedication to outstanding performance.
He said Constable Umaira Sheraz is a positive face of Islamabad Police.
She has not only brought recognition to Islamabad Police in the field of sports but also serves as a role model for women, he added.
He further added that Islamabad Police will provide all possible facilities to empower women and enable them to play a positive role in society.
Constable Umaira Shiraz achieved significant success in high-altitude marathons organized by “The Karakoram Challenge and the Karakoram Ultra”.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Measures underway for development of industrial zones: Sindh Minister2 minutes ago
-
Royal Saudi Naval Forces delegation calls on Pakistan Navy CCTF-150 in Bahrain12 minutes ago
-
Minister pays tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz12 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti chairs meeting on water distribution between Sindh, Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to Kulsoom Nawaz's services for country, democracy22 minutes ago
-
Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of fake beverages, imposes heavy fines22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner calls for celebrating 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal in befitting manner22 minutes ago
-
Kisan Card distribution ceremony held32 minutes ago
-
11 injured in Shangla traffic accident32 minutes ago
-
Notorious criminal arrested after encounter32 minutes ago
-
Commercial vehicles impounded for using LPG cylinders32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders speedy completion of hospital renovation32 minutes ago