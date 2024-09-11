IG honors female police athlete; pledges to provide better opportunities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday met with the promising athlete of Islamabad Police, Umaira Sheraz, in his office.

According to an ICT spokesperson, the IG Islamabad appreciated the lady constable for achieving remarkable success in marathon running and awarded her with commendation certificates and a cash prize. On this occasion other senior police officers were also present, he said.

He said that Constable Umaira Sheraz success highlights her strength of perseverance and dedication to outstanding performance.

He said Constable Umaira Sheraz is a positive face of Islamabad Police.

She has not only brought recognition to Islamabad Police in the field of sports but also serves as a role model for women, he added.

He further added that Islamabad Police will provide all possible facilities to empower women and enable them to play a positive role in society.

Constable Umaira Shiraz achieved significant success in high-altitude marathons organized by “The Karakoram Challenge and the Karakoram Ultra”.