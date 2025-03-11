IG hosts iftar dinner in honor of journalists, police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a gesture of goodwill and camaraderie, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, hosted an Iftar dinner at the Police Community Centre on Tuesday evening.

The event was organized to honor the contributions of journalists and police personnel, fostering a spirit of unity and mutual respect between the media and law enforcement communities.

The Iftar dinner brought together a diverse gathering of senior police officers, journalists, and media representatives. The occasion served as an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the police force and the media, recognizing their shared commitment to serving the public and upholding the principles of justice and transparency.

The Police Community Centre was adorned with traditional Ramadan decorations, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for the guests.

The event commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran,Talking to journalists, the IG emphasized the importance of collaboration between the police and the media in maintaining peace, security, and accountability in society.

"Journalists and police personnel play pivotal roles in shaping a better society. While the police ensure law and order, journalists act as the voice of the people, holding institutions accountable and highlighting issues that matter," said IG Rizvi.

He expressed his gratitude to the media for their support and cooperation in highlighting the efforts of the police force in maintaining peace and security in the Federal capital.

The Iftar dinner also served as a platform to acknowledge the sacrifices and dedication of police personnel who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of citizens.

IG Rizvi praised the bravery and commitment of his team, particularly in challenging situations, and reiterated his resolve to further improve the performance of the Islamabad Police.

Journalists present at the event appreciated the initiative, noting that such gatherings help bridge the gap between the media and law enforcement agencies.

They also highlighted the importance of open communication and mutual understanding in addressing public concerns effectively.

The event concluded with a traditional Iftar meal, where guests broke their fast together, symbolizing unity and harmony.

The menu featured a variety of traditional Ramadan delicacies, including dates, samosas, pakoras, kebabs, and a selection of desserts. The evening was marked by lively conversations, laughter, and a shared sense of purpose.