IG ICT Submits Report In Disappearance Case Of Two Brothers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing on a petition regarding missing of two brothers from Federal capital after the defence ministry and police chief submitted the reports.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case. The court said it will pass an order on it. During the hearing, Advocate Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chith, the petitioner's mother Amina Bashir appeared in the court along with her daughter.
At the outset of hearing, the Prosecutor General said that a special investigation team has been formed. The court expressed its dissatisfaction over the non-appearance of the IG Islamabad and issued directives for his appearance. The court said that it want to see the findings into the case.
Later, the IGP appeared before the bench and adopted the stance that I had formed a special investigation team and they have made every effort. The court inquired whether the victim was kidnapped from Islamabad. On which the IG Islamabad said that on March 22 and 23, the SIM activity of missing persons was found in Bahawalpur. Our team went to Bahawalpur and we also told the IG Punjab regarding it.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said it is a small district from where the victims were kidnapped.
Is Safe City working? On which the IG Islamabad said that the area on this side is not covered. Both these brothers belong to Bahawalpur. We also have to see if this is a kidnapping.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that the allegation is that two brothers were kidnapped from Islamabad. Who is responsible for this is why they have called him. Please tell me practically, not a paper report.
The IG Islamabad said that there are 4 areas including Uch Sharif and Vehari. Locators have also been taken from local police. We are also looking at the telephone numbers on which contacts have been made.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that give reports but you have to recover, my instructions are for you to present them. The IG Islamabad said that we are also taking assistance from IB regarding CDR, we have conducted three search operations. The IG said that if there is a genuine kidnapping case, we will definitely recover the victims.
Meanwhile, the defence ministry also filed its report after which the hearing of the case was adjourned. The two brothers, 38-year-old Saifur Rehman Haider and 30-year-old Muhammad Ali have been missing since March 19.
