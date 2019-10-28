UrduPoint.com
IG Inaugurates Dialysis Unit At Regional Police Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

IG inaugurates dialysis unit at Regional Police Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inspector General A D Khwaja inaugurated the revamped dialysis unit at the Regional Police Hospital here Sunday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG appreciated efforts of Sindh police for providing facilities to the personnel of the police force.

"The healthcare facilities are among the most essential facilities which ought to be provided to the workforce," he observed.

He said the government departments should keep improving the state of facilities which were provided to the staff.

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch, DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio and other officials were present on the occasion.

