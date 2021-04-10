IG introduces 'Cycle Patrol Unit' to approach community

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police, Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Saturday introduced 'Cycle Patrol Unit' in the city to approach community and develop a friendly relationships with the residents.

A ceremony to this effect was held at Jinnah Avenue here as the IG graced the occasion as chief guest. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SP (City Zone) Umar Khan and other police officers besides trader community, civil society members and notables were also present on the occasion. The IG told the gathering that they had decided to launch 'Cycle Patrolling' in the area of police station Kohsar of the City Zone. A 10-member squad of the cyclists would work under the direct supervision of SP (Kohsar), Amna Baig in collaboration with Urban Platform and Cycling Association.

The officials have been trained in this regard and would be provided all the facilities so that they perform their duty well.

The IG said that the initiative aimed at approaching the community as police could do nothing without support of the citizens. He said that police could maintain law and order, crimes and other issues with the support of the people only. The IG also launched the Capital Highway Inspection Patrolling Squad on the occasion that would comprise of 13 motorcyclists equipped with sound system. This squad will guide the road-users about the wrong parking and other issues that relate to traffic.