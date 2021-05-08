UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG Islamabad Appreciates Performance Of Staff Posted At Service Centre

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:55 AM

IG Islamabad appreciates performance of staff posted at Service Centre

Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman while appreciating the performance of the staff posted at the service center has said that more than 1,30,000 citizens have so far been facilitated through the Police Service Center

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th April, 2021) Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman while appreciating the performance of the staff posted at the service center has said that more than 1,30,000 citizens have so far been facilitated through the Police Service Center.

He said that 2500 citizens were facilitated through mobile phone app only during the last month. He was of the view that the mobile app was providing services to the people at their homes. According to the details, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman appreciated the performance of the staff posted at the service center and awarded them with commendation certificates and cash prizes.

The IGP Islamabad said that the staff respects every citizen who comes to the Police Service Center and added, “It’s our duty to provide them with the best facilities.

” He said the Police Service Center was playing a vital role in providing facilities to the citizens. Recently, a survey report was published by Quaid-e-Azam University

According to which 95 percent of the citizens expressed full satisfaction over the services provided by the Police Services Center. “This is an indication that the Islamabad Police is committed to provide maximum relief to the citizens,” the IG said. He further said that his team was working day and night to provide facilities to the citizens. The IG said that the purpose of setting up the
Service center is to provide facilities to the citizens in a timely manner.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Best

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

5 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

5 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

5 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

5 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.