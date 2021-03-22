UrduPoint.com
IG Islamabad Decides To Activate Conciliatory Committees

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:12 AM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has decided to make conciliatory committees working in all police stations of Islamabad more functional, a police spokesman said

He said that, the IGP had directed DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar to review the Conciliatory committees and add new members in place of inactive members.

Conciliatory Committees working in Police Stations should be made more active keeping in view the performance of previous years and members who have been unable to play their role for some reason for a long time should be removed from the Committees, the IGP added.
Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman directed zonal SPs to supervise the reactivation of all Conciliatory committees and they will ensure that only the people with good integrity to be included.

“The whole exercise to be completed before 5th April” the IGP ordered.
IG Islamabad reiterated that members from business community, lawyers, scholars and media representatives, esteemed people of the region and well-known people from all walks of life should be selected to resolve the civil issues of the citizens on merit.


The IGP emphasized that Islamabad Police is taking all possible steps to protect the lives and property of its citizens and is committed to resolving their issues on priority basis.

